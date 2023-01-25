 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Esmé Bianco settles sexual assault lawsuit with Marilyn Manson

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco and Marilyn Manson have finally reached settlement to end sexual assault lawsuit filed by Bianco in 2021.

According to Independent, Bianco accused the musician of “sexual, physical and psychological abuse” in the lawsuit.

It is reported that Bianco dated Manson in 2011 after meeting on “a music video set”.

However, the actress claimed that the musician “used to inflict cuts and bruises that left permanent scars on her body” during their courtship.

Biano also alleged that Manson would “repeatedly play explicit scene” – which she did in GOT series – in front of guests “to embarrass” her.

Earlier, Manson’s attorney said, “This suit was only filed after my client (Manson) refused to be shaken down by Ms Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred.”

On Tuesday, it appeared that the lawsuit was dropped as both parties decided for out-of-court settlement.

Meanwhile, NME reported, citing Bianco’s lawyer, that the actress “has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. in order to move on with her life and career”.

