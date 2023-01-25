 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Savannah Christley says her life is falling apart after parents reported to prison

Savannah Christley talked about her life following her parents Todd Christley and Julie Christley being reported to prison in an episode of her podcast, Unlocked. Savannah added that her life is falling apart without her parents, as reported by Fox News.

Todd and Julie were reported to separate prisons on January 17 after committing fraud.

Savannah said on the podcast, "Last week was extremely difficult for my family as a whole and each of us individually. We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, for a little bit of time for the foreseeable future and that was really, really, really tough."

She further added, "I haven’t filmed a podcast since then. The podcast that's going to be airing today that you're going to be watching was filmed prior to my life falling apart."

Todd has been sentenced to 12 years while Julie has been sentenced to 7 years. They both are convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

