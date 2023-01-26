 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

North West to debut in 'PAW Patrol' alongside mother Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is all set to star in a movie.

The eight-year-old will be a part of PAW Patrol: The Movie, sequel to the 2021 hit film.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian will bring back her role as Delores, and her son, Saint West, will also have a cameo. 

North, on the other hand, will be one of the three new puppies who will join the show.

Other cast members include Kristen Bell, James Marsden and Serena Williams.

As the news broke, fans were quick to congratulate both Kim and North for their collaboration.

"Aw north saint and kim in the next paw patrol movie! my fave nepo babies hopefully they’ll win a kids choice award," one fan tweeted.

"I can’t wait for the next Paw Patrol movie," added another.

"This cast though Who else is excited for #PAWPatrol?" said a fan.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew accuser to publish her book before King coronation: 'Maximise return'

Prince Andrew accuser to publish her book before King coronation: 'Maximise return'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' sees bumper Bollywood opening despite protests

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' sees bumper Bollywood opening despite protests
Britney Spears house visited by cops her Instagram goes missing

Britney Spears house visited by cops her Instagram goes missing
Prince Harry and Meghan being replaced by Prince Edward and Sophie: report

Prince Harry and Meghan being replaced by Prince Edward and Sophie: report

Royal family may close ranks against Harry and Meghan says author

Royal family may close ranks against Harry and Meghan says author

Savannah Christley says her life is falling apart after parents reported to prison

Savannah Christley says her life is falling apart after parents reported to prison
Jeremy Renner got into snowplough accident trying to save nephew

Jeremy Renner got into snowplough accident trying to save nephew
Zach Shallcross reveals his punishment for drinking beer in High school

Zach Shallcross reveals his punishment for drinking beer in High school
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex throws shade at Georgina Rodriguez over cosmetic surgery

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex throws shade at Georgina Rodriguez over cosmetic surgery
Sherri Shepherd reveals she almost passed out on first phone call with Oprah Winfrey

Sherri Shepherd reveals she almost passed out on first phone call with Oprah Winfrey
Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie join hands for Netflix Kids Animated series 'Princess Power': Trailer out

Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie join hands for Netflix Kids Animated series 'Princess Power': Trailer out
Matty Haely's mom Denise Welch admits she asks his girlfriends if they want to have children

Matty Haely's mom Denise Welch admits she asks his girlfriends if they want to have children