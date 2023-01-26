 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 26 2023
'Pathaan' sets box office on fire, earns whopping numbers on Day 1

'Pathaan' beats 'KGF:Chapter 2' at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is setting new records at the box office as it earns a huge amount on it first day shows.

Ramesh Bala Trade analyst revealed the numbers Pathaan earned on its premiere day. Taking it to his twitter account he revealed: “#Pathaan Day 1 India opening INR 54 Crs Nett.. A new All-time record. Early estimates.”

Box Office Worldwide says that the film will cross 110 Cr Nett on Day 2. “Exclusive HISTORIC BLOCKBUSTER #ShahRukhKhan Starrer #Pathaan Set To Cross 110 Cr Nett By Tomorrow, Heavy Demands Forced YRF To Increase Shows From Midnight Today!”

The Box Office Worldwide also shared the day one collection. As per them, “#Pathaan #Pathan #PathaanDay1 Wed 53-57 cr nett Thu 56-60 cr nett Total 109-117 cr nett Eyes Record worldwide 160-175 cr nett in 2 days.”

Bala also shared the collection of Pathaan in Australia and USA. The film earned $600k in Australia and $ 1 million in the United States of America.

Pathaan broke the record of film KGF: Chapter 2 that earned INR 52 crore on its premiere day. The release of the film was like an occasion as people visited the cinemas to watch the early morning shows. They brought cakes, big posters and even fired crackers outside cinemas, reports IndiaToday. 

