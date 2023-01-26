 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Patricia Richardson refutes claims Tim Allen flashed her in resurfaced clip

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Patricia Richardson refutes claims Tim Allen flashed her in resurfaced clip
Patricia Richardson refutes claims Tim Allen flashed her in resurfaced clip

Patricia Richardson, Tim Allen’s Home Improvement co-star, denied claims that Allen allegedly ‘flashed’ her in the resurfaced clip.

The clip resurfaced by TMZ following Pamela Anderson’s memoir claim that Allen flashed her on the set of the ’90s sitcom.

The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a kilt. In response, Richardson, who played Allen’s wife, Jill, jokes, “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.” The studio audience laughs at the antics.

In response, facing Richardson and his back to the camera, Allen lifts his kilt. Richardson’s jaw drops in shock as she and Allen laugh and the audience cheers.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress refuted all the speculation. “People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there,” she said. “I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.”

According to an excerpt published by Variety, Anderson wrote in her memoir, Love, Pamela, about her experience working on Home Improvement with Allen. She played Lisa the Tool Girl on the show’s first two seasons.

“I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she wrote. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly - completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

At the time of the incident, Allen was 37 and Anderson was 23.

Allen denied the claims to ET, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

More From Entertainment:

Warner Bros saves face by ‘ghosting’ the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise?

Warner Bros saves face by ‘ghosting’ the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise?

Selena Gomez teases upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez teases upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Britney Spears not in danger, cops confirm after singer deletes Instagram

Britney Spears not in danger, cops confirm after singer deletes Instagram
Jennifer Garner ‘adores’ beau John Miller but not in rush to ‘walk down the aisle’

Jennifer Garner ‘adores’ beau John Miller but not in rush to ‘walk down the aisle’
Piers Morgan wife bashes Beyoncé for ‘eye-watering hypocrisy’ over Dubai concert

Piers Morgan wife bashes Beyoncé for ‘eye-watering hypocrisy’ over Dubai concert
Scott Disick seemingly disses Kardashians with cryptic post about ‘fake people’

Scott Disick seemingly disses Kardashians with cryptic post about ‘fake people’
Lady Gaga expresses gratitude to Academy over Oscar nod for song ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga expresses gratitude to Academy over Oscar nod for song ‘Hold My Hand’
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong Su accused of inappropriately touching women in Korea

'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong Su accused of inappropriately touching women in Korea
Gisele Bündchen enjoys horse riding with trainer Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica

Gisele Bündchen enjoys horse riding with trainer Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott on choosing name ‘Aire’ for second baby: Source

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott on choosing name ‘Aire’ for second baby: Source
King Charles or choice?: Buckingham Palace 'turned into a polling station'

King Charles or choice?: Buckingham Palace 'turned into a polling station'
Birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's children questioned in latest attacks on the couple

Birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's children questioned in latest attacks on the couple