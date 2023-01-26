 
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Web Desk

Usman Mukhtar and Naimal Khawar all set to team up for a project again

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Usman Mukhtar and Naimal Khawar Khan last appeared in drama serial Anaa
The most-loved Anaa duo Usman Mukhtar and Naimal Khawar Khan are once again teaming up for a project.

The exciting news was shared by Usman himself as he shared a picture with Naimal on his Instagram hinting fans of a new venture. He wrote: “Reunion! Something is coming up! Stay tuned!!”

The two friends looked extremely adorable in the picture. Khawar wore a light green sweater with a soft glam while Mukhtar opted for a black outfit with a classy black jacket.

Previously, the duo collaborated in drama serial Anaa in 2019 that also featured Hania Amir and Shehzad Sheikh.

Both Naimal and Usman won the hearts of the audience since their first appearance in the drama. Their on-screen chemistry was praised a lot and it is still being praised.

This reunion has made fans excited and they can’t wait for the project to go on air. Hearing the news, fans went back to remember the evergreen characters; Altamash and Izza. 

On the work front, Naimal Khawar Khan will be returning to the TV-screen after a break of four years. 

Meanwhile, Usman Mukhtar just unlocked a major achievement in his career as his short film Gulabo Rani won an award at the LA Sci-fi & Horror Film Festival. 

