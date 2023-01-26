BLACKPINK's Lisa poses with Brazilian footballer Neymar in Paris: Pic inside

BLACKPINK star Lisa has shared a hang-out picture of her Paris trip.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer surprised BLINKs by posting a picture of her with soccer player Neymar.

The K-pop girl group is currently in Paris for the Le Gala des Piéces Jaunes charity event, organized by the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, while Neymar plays for the French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Back in August 2022, Neymar shared his love for BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom release by sharing the song on his Twitter account.

For those unversed, Neymar is a famous Brazilian striker who participated in the 2022’s Qatar football World Cup with the nationwide soccer team, while Lisa is a member of the South Korean girl band BLACKPINK.

