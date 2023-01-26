Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF calls out ‘unreal friendship’ after unfollowing her

Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Pia Mia is calling out the ‘unreal’ and ‘transactional’ nature of Hollywood friendships

26-year-old Pia Mia, who was notably a part of Kylie’s close friends’ circle, took to TikTok to share a new video in which she voiced out her disdain while doing her makeup for the day.

In the video, titled ‘here for you’, Pia shared: “I have worked in the music industry, entertainment industry, in LA for 10-plus years and yesterday I just had one of those days where you're just completely over it and want to go home.”

The Touch singer went on to reveal how her friendships in LA seem very ‘transactional’, saying: “Even if you're friends with someone for years, and you actually think that friendship is real, the second that they think you're not hot enough, famous enough, or making enough money... you're cut from the group.”

“Without anyone telling you anything and without you doing anything wrong. It feels like you can only be associated with if you're hot in the moment… that's not what real friendship and real relationships are,” she also said.

Pia further stated: “I do understand to a degree that this is a business, but we are humans too… The people who do only want to be around you when you're 'hot enough,' just take note of it. It's not personal.”

The video led to widespread fan speculation that Pia’s rant was targeted at Kylie, who she seems to have unfollowed on Instagram recently.

One fan simple wrote, “Kylie," while another said, “First name that popped into my head!” and another pointed out, “They don’t follow each other on Instagram maybe I’m reaching but... makes sense.”

One other fan echoed: “Kylie was following her for years and like a couple [of] months ago she was still following her... now she’s not.”