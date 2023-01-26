 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Former CIA agent weighs in on Prince Harry’s US security status

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

File Footage

A former security expert believes Prince Harry has a strong case for demanding fully funded security for him and his family.

Former longtime CIA counter-terrorism officer Bruce Riedel made this claim.

Mr Riedel believes Prince Harry has officially moved so far up the list of notable names, that he may be able to ask for official protection.

According to The Sun, the former CIA agent said, “Harry can make a case for security protection as a distinguished foreign guest.”

“Some ambassadors are given special protection. It would help if the British government weighed in.”

“He has taken a risk in his statement about killing 25 Taliban but it is not a big risk.”

“The Taliban do not have an international reach and especially not in the United States.”

“In twenty years of war with America they never operated in the US.”

“An angry Afghan American acting on his own might be a threat but most of the Afghan American community is against the Taliban.”

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham angers fans after cooking vegan lasagne, 'literally zero finesse'

Brooklyn Beckham angers fans after cooking vegan lasagne, 'literally zero finesse'

Akon sparks outrage as he claims 'woman can never compared to man'

Akon sparks outrage as he claims 'woman can never compared to man'
King Charles alleged love-child joins hand with Harry to destroy royal family's celebrations?

King Charles alleged love-child joins hand with Harry to destroy royal family's celebrations?
Royal author takes a swipe at Piers Morgan as they discussed King Charles' coronation

Royal author takes a swipe at Piers Morgan as they discussed King Charles' coronation
Michael Shannon sees ‘Rust’ tragedy as result of ‘making a movie on the cheap’

Michael Shannon sees ‘Rust’ tragedy as result of ‘making a movie on the cheap’
Royal family shares new details about King Charles III coronation

Royal family shares new details about King Charles III coronation
Australians vote towards republic as Prince Harry makes claims against royal family

Australians vote towards republic as Prince Harry makes claims against royal family
Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?

Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?
King Charles to tear down Prince Andrew’s Buckingham Palace room

King Charles to tear down Prince Andrew’s Buckingham Palace room
Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023

Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023
Khloe Kardashian reignites Tristan Thompson speculation with loved up post

Khloe Kardashian reignites Tristan Thompson speculation with loved up post
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North showed ‘loyalty’ to her while meeting new stepmom

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North showed ‘loyalty’ to her while meeting new stepmom