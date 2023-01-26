Former CIA agent weighs in on Prince Harry’s US security status

File Footage

A former security expert believes Prince Harry has a strong case for demanding fully funded security for him and his family.



Former longtime CIA counter-terrorism officer Bruce Riedel made this claim.

Mr Riedel believes Prince Harry has officially moved so far up the list of notable names, that he may be able to ask for official protection.

According to The Sun, the former CIA agent said, “Harry can make a case for security protection as a distinguished foreign guest.”

“Some ambassadors are given special protection. It would help if the British government weighed in.”

“He has taken a risk in his statement about killing 25 Taliban but it is not a big risk.”

“The Taliban do not have an international reach and especially not in the United States.”

“In twenty years of war with America they never operated in the US.”

“An angry Afghan American acting on his own might be a threat but most of the Afghan American community is against the Taliban.”