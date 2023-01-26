 
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Sarmad Khoosat's 'Ittela-e-aam' for his fans: Watch video

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Sarmad Khoosat made remarkable films like; 'Joyland', 'Zindagi Tamasha' and 'Manto'

Pakistan’s one of the most talented artists Sarmad Khoosat, who is known to be a director/producer/TV host and screenwriter, is all set to launch his new shows.

Taking it to his Instagram, Sarmad shared the news of launching his YouTube shows and also unveiled a few details about them.

He added: “It takes a lot of time to pull out a film and the films I make; they usually don’t get premiered at cinemas. Plus, I don’t have the capacity to make dramas that are 26-36 episodes long. Therefore, I have decided to make some original shows for YouTube.”

He revealed that he has made three shows for his YouTube channel .i.e. Khoosat films that will be launching on the platform this week.

The three shows he is coming up with are namely; Khoosat in the Kitchen, Khoosat Di Translation and Ba-Adab Khoosat.

While talking about the idea behind these shows he revealed that he really enjoys cooking therefore he is coming up with a show called Khoosat in the Kitchen.

Khoosat Di Translation will have a random discussion over films especially the ones Sarmad likes. On the other hand, In Ba-Adab Khoosat, Sarmad will be narrating stories and poetry belonging to Adab for his fans in his voice.

See video announcement: 

Sarmad Khoosat has made a remarkable contribution in the entertainment industry starting from his drama Shashlik to Teri Raza. He also made some phenomenal films like; Joyland, Zindagi Tamasha, and Manto.  

