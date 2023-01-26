Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Here’s the original cast and the cameos featured

The Forman house is back on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, based on the original series, That ’70s Show which aired its finale 17 years ago.

The show follows Leia Forman who decides to spend the summer of 1995 with her grandparents Kitty and Red in Point Place, Wisconsin. Hoping to find a good group of friends (and get into some trouble), Leia is determined to make this summer the best one yet.

The show is actually a second spinoff. That ’80s Show premiered in 2002 while the original show was still on air. However, it only lasted for one season. But, this time around, the show has a direct link to the original series, leaving fans excited for it.

Since the link to the show is sure to surface some nostalgia, many of the original cast members reprised their roles for the premiere season. While fans gear up to watch the spinoff, it’s only fair to familiarise with the new cast.

Here’s the cast of That ’90s Shows:

Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp)

Kitty is the wife of Red, mother of Eric, mother-in-law of Donna, and grandmother of Leia.

Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith)

The stern, no-nonsense father of Eric Forman and husband of Kitty in That ‘70s Show.

Leia Forman (Callie Haverda)

The teenage daughter of That ‘70s Show’s characters Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. She is the new leader of Point Place’s teens.

Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel)

The womanizing, philosophic son of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.

Gwen Runck (Ashley Aufderheide)

Leia’s new best friend and next-door neighbor to the Formans, who is living in Donna’s old bedroom.

Nate Runck (Maxwell Acee Donovan)

The well-meaning yet naïve Nate is Gwen’s older brother, Jay’s best friend, and Nikki’s boyfriend.

Ozzie (Reyn Doi)

Ozzie is the most sarcastic member of the gang who forms a close relationship with both Leia and her loving grandma Kitty.

Nikki (Sam Morelos)

The mature, scholarly yet rebellious girlfriend of Nate, who finds herself at odds with Gwen.

Sherri Runck (Andrea Anders)

The irresponsible and naïve mother of Gwen and Nate.

Here is the list of the cast from That ’70s Show that returned for a cameo:

Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon)

Donna Pinciotti in That ‘90s Show is now married to Eric Forman and raising their teenage daughter Leia in Chicago.

Eric Forman (Topher Grace)

Eric is now married to his high school sweetheart Donna, raising his daughter Leia, and teaching a college course on 'The Religion of Star Wars.'

Fez (Wilmer Valderrama)

Fez, the hairdresser, runs a successful hair salon called Chez Fez.

Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher)



Father to teenager Jay and husband to his off-and-on high school sweetheart Jackie Burkhart, with whom he lives in Point Place.

Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis)

Jackie is married to Kelso and has a teenage son named Jay in 1995.

Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark)

Donna’s father Bob Pinciotti is still living in Florida.

Leo (Tommy Chong)

The resident stoner of Point Place, Wisconsin, who maintains his reputation no matter what decade it is.

Brian Austin Green as Himself/David Silver

Green plays David in various dream sequences in which That ‘90s Show’s teens imagine themselves as the characters of 90210, which ran from 1990 until 2000.

Fenton (Jim Rash)

Fez’s nemesis and Sherri’s landlord.



