 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

'Friends' actor Maggie Wheeler gushes over Jennifer Aniston: ‘Everybody loved her’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

File Footage

Friends actor Maggie Wheeler revealed everybody on set of the hit show loved Jennifer Aniston. 

In an interview with Life & Style, The Parent Trap actor gushed over The Morning Show star while discussing the NBC sitcom.

Wheeler, who played the iconic role of Janice Hosenstein in the hit comedy sitcom, revealed “everyone” on set had a crush on Aniston, who essayed the role of Rachel Green in the show.

“We were all in love with Jennifer Aniston,” she told the outlet. “I mean, she's incredible, right? She's incredible. Everybody loved her."

Apart from Wheeler, Friends’ stars, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, also admitted to having a crush on the Hollywood beauty previously.

Further discussing the the on-set “culture” of the comedy show that aired for 10 seasons, she said working on the show “was so unique and so exciting.”

“It was just an amazing collaboration across the board,” she continued. “[There was] a lot of love and a lot of care, a lot of support for each other.”

“You know, I've been on all kinds of sets and sometimes people are friendly when the cameras are rolling and then they're behind locked doors for the rest of the time.

“But no, this set was so full of love and camaraderie, and it was just extraordinary,” Wheeler added.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Brooklyn Beckham's happily married life with wife Nicola Peltz

Inside Brooklyn Beckham's happily married life with wife Nicola Peltz
David, Victoria Beckham to make £12M Cotswolds Mansion convenient for guests

David, Victoria Beckham to make £12M Cotswolds Mansion convenient for guests

Kylie Jenner ‘controversial’ lion head dress gets hilarious makeover on TikTok

Kylie Jenner ‘controversial’ lion head dress gets hilarious makeover on TikTok
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are not first royals to do Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are not first royals to do Oprah Winfrey interview

Beyoncé’s dad defends singer amid backlash over Dubai concert

Beyoncé’s dad defends singer amid backlash over Dubai concert
Regé Jean-Page becomes the ‘most handsome man’ in world, according to science

Regé Jean-Page becomes the ‘most handsome man’ in world, according to science
Austin Butler still has adorable IMBd bio written by his parents

Austin Butler still has adorable IMBd bio written by his parents
Harry Styles has his eyes set on ‘married’ Shania Twain after Olivia Wilde split

Harry Styles has his eyes set on ‘married’ Shania Twain after Olivia Wilde split

Netflix calls 'Squid Game' show 'serious injuries': Fake News

Netflix calls 'Squid Game' show 'serious injuries': Fake News
Harry Styles spotted with rumoured high school ex after Olivia Wilde split

Harry Styles spotted with rumoured high school ex after Olivia Wilde split