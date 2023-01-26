Rani Mukerji will be seen playing a mom of two in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji's upcoming film is based on a real-life event

Rani Mukerji will be seen as a mom of two fighting for the custody against the entire country in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, a still from the upcoming film has been shared that shows her Rani dressed in a yellow saree and spending time with children at a religious event. Zee Studios took to their Twitter account and shared the still with a caption that says, ‘Get ready to witness a woman's resolve to fight against all odds & take on a country to protect her children at all costs.’

The story of the film is based on real life event. The movie revolves around a mother who is fighting for the custody of her children against the whole country.

Her autobiography will be released in the same month on her birthday. The book is published by HarperCollins India, and the actor has claimed that her fans will see her in a different light. In a statement last year, she said, "In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career."

She also said, "I haven't had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood.”