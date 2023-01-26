 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Rani Mukerji will be seen playing a mom of two in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Rani Mukerjis upcoming film is based on a real-life event
Rani Mukerji's upcoming film is based on a real-life event 

Rani Mukerji will be seen as a mom of two fighting for the custody against the entire country in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. 

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, a still from the upcoming film has been shared that shows her Rani dressed in a yellow saree and spending time with children at a religious event. Zee Studios took to their Twitter account and shared the still with a caption that says, ‘Get ready to witness a woman's resolve to fight against all odds & take on a country to protect her children at all costs.’

The story of the film is based on real life event. The movie revolves around a mother who is fighting for the custody of her children against the whole country.

Her autobiography will be released in the same month on her birthday. The book is published by HarperCollins India, and the actor has claimed that her fans will see her in a different light. In a statement last year, she said, "In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career."

She also said, "I haven't had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood.”

More From Showbiz:

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Ittela-e-aam' for his fans: Watch video

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Ittela-e-aam' for his fans: Watch video
'Pathaan': Bollywood is back, so does Shah Rukh Khan

'Pathaan': Bollywood is back, so does Shah Rukh Khan
Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to reunite for a film after 17 years

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to reunite for a film after 17 years
Usman Mukhtar and Naimal Khawar all set to team up for a project again

Usman Mukhtar and Naimal Khawar all set to team up for a project again
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Ayushmann, Rajkumar Rao praise the film

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Ayushmann, Rajkumar Rao praise the film
'Pathaan' sets box office on fire, earns whopping numbers on Day 1

'Pathaan' sets box office on fire, earns whopping numbers on Day 1
Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and others gift luxury items to Athiya, KL Rahul for their wedding

Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and others gift luxury items to Athiya, KL Rahul for their wedding
2023 Padma Awards winners: Raveena Tandon to Zakir Hussain

2023 Padma Awards winners: Raveena Tandon to Zakir Hussain
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Brother Ahan Shetty shares unseen pics

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Brother Ahan Shetty shares unseen pics
Karan Johar praises Shah Rukh Khan's comeback

Karan Johar praises Shah Rukh Khan's comeback

Nora Fatehi opens up about biggest red flags in a relationship

Nora Fatehi opens up about biggest red flags in a relationship

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi': Saba Azad sings new song for the web-series

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi': Saba Azad sings new song for the web-series