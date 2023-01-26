Andrew Tate’s views on choosing the right ‘social circle’: Read

Andrew Tate, who is detained in Romanian prison, has recently shared a cryptic post on social media amid the ongoing criminal investigation for alleged human trafficking and organised crime gang.



On Thursday morning, the controversial influencer took to Twitter and tweeted about how it’s important to choose the right circle of individuals who uplift morale during gloomy days

“If the people in your circle don’t inspire you,” wrote the 36-year-old.

The former kickboxer continued, “They’re not your circle.”

“They’re your cage,” he stated.

Andrew talked to reporters on Wednesday and said that there’s no justice in Romania and case against him was “empty”.

“There is no evidence in my file because I've done nothing wrong,” remarked the social media personality.

Last week, the Romanian court extended the detention of Tate brothers until late February for the second time.

For the unversed, Andrew is notorious for expressing his misogynistic views and hate speech on social media.