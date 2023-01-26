 
entertainment
Nia Long address working with Eddie Murphy and 'black movies' remarks

Nia Long has recently praised her You People co-star Eddie Murphy as she appeared on The Daily Show on Wednesday.

While speaking to the guest-host Wanda Sykes, Long said, “He was wonderful.”

She explained, “And I was so excited to finally be old enough to play his wife (in the Netflix movie) because, for years, it was like, ‘Oh, no, you’re too young.’ You know? And now, the men always get the younger women, so here we are.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Long also clarified her comments like “Black movies” and “Blackfamous”, which made a lot of buzz on social media.

When Sykes asked whether Missing actress “wanna clear up”.

To this, Long responded, “What I mean by that is, if we continue to practice this idea of separatism, we continue to divide.”

The actress continued, “And I will always and forever hold my fist up because I understand the experience.”

“But I also believe that the more we understand about one another, and the more accepting we are of one another, this thing called art should be representative of all of us,” she concluded.

