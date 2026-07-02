Verity Bowditch is engaged! Made in Chelsea star shares romantic proposal

Verity posted a series of photographs from an outdoor photo-shoot after Cameron proposed on June 27

Verity Bowditch announced on Wednesday that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Cameron Jack.

The Made In Chelsea star, 30, shared the happy news in a social media post featuring stunning photos from the special day, proudly showing off her round-cut engagement ring.

Verity posted a series of photographs from an outdoor photo-shoot after Cameron proposed on June 27.

One snap showed the happy couple sharing a kiss in a field, alongside the caption: “Get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life!”

She continued to gush over the proposal while showing off her engagement ring on the streets of London, describing it as “the most perfect, romantic and thoughtful proposal that ever could have been created.”

A final snap showed a typed letter addressed to Verity from Cameron that provided some insight into the proposal. It read: “Good morning my darling!

“Today is a very special day. A day I have been planning for over a year.

“A scavenger hunt has been laid out across London for you. Each clue you solve will lead you to another important location. Solve them all and meet me at the finish line.

“Expect the unexpected, and look out for some of my helpers along the way! Because in the words of The Beatles: ‘I get by with a little help from my friends.’

Verity and Cameron have kept their relationship very private, so it’s unclear when they first started dating.

However, they were first linked in public during 2024 when Cameron praised Verity online, saying how proud he was of her.