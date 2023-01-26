 
Gerard Butler admitted he 'Almost Killed' Hilary Swank while filming 'P.S. I Love You'

Gerard Butler revealed he almost caused a fatal injury to Hilary Swank on set of P.S. I Love You.

On Tuesday, January 24, Gerard Butler appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and admitted to host Drew Barrymore that he caused injury to costar Hilary Swank while shooting the 2007 film.

As per People, Butler revealed he danced "like an idiot" in boxer shorts and a pair of suspenders. He explained that his character was supposed to get hit with the suspender clip in one scene but it hit Swank's head instead.

"It gets stuck, it releases [and] flies over my head, hits her in the head — slashes her head," he explained. "I cut her open. You could even see the teeth [of the clip]. She had to get taken to the hospital."

He continued, "Imagine this studio, and in three seconds, everybody's gone. And I'm just sitting there in my Irish [shamrock] boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks, and I just started crying. I scarred Hilary Swank."

"I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days," the 53-year-old actor added.

