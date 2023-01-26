Meghan Markle's 'lies' exposed by her sister Samantha in new interview

Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister, has claimed that the Duchess has not always been truthful about her past.

Meghan Markle lied when she said she worked at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina before her marriage to Prince Harry but actually was there on a "study program," according to Samantha.

She shared new details about her relationship with Meghan and the royal's childhood and upbringing on Wednesday's episode of Tucker Carlson Today.

She told Carlson the reason for not being invited to Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding, saying her half-sister was afraid that "the stories would come out" after "there were a lot of porky pies (lies), probably told to the royals and even to Harry when they met her."

One of the "lies" the former Suits star allegedly told the royal family concerned her time at the embassy in Argentina,

She added: "Oh my God, you didn't get grants and scholarships?" Samantha suggested the royals would have asked had they been exposed to Meghan's wider family at the wedding. "'You never worked for the embassy? What do you mean you only did a five-week study program?"

While studying at Northwestern University, Meghan reportedly worked for the embassy while deciding to double-major in acting and international relations. But Samantha said this was not work but an internship, paid for by her father, Thomas Markle, with her uncle writing a letter of recommendation.

"Our Uncle Mike who worked for the embassy, as a favor to Dad—Dad paid for a five-week study program—Uncle Mike threw in a letter of recommendation to be kind, even though he'd only met Meghan when she was a baby."

Samantha continued: "A five-week study program doesn't equate with working at the embassy, which she told Rachael Ray and Craig Ferguson on live television. So all of these lies started coming out."

Prince Harry's wife Meghan has spoken about her time at the embassy on multiple occasions in interviews since 2013.

It is to mention here that Samantha is suing Meghan for defamation over comments made in her 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey and information supplied to the authors of Finding Freedom, a 2020 Meghan and Harry biography.