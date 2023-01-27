 
Emma Roberts teased friend Lea Michele on the rumour that she can't read: 'Never Been in a Book Club Together'

Emma Roberts had her hilarious take on the conspiracy theory that her close friend and actress Lea Michele doesn't know how to read.

On Tuesday, January 24, Emma Roberts made a guest appearance at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and answered fan questions.

As per People, in one of the questions, a fan asked Emma about her friend Lea Michele's latest Broadway appearance for Funny Girl and what is the biggest misconception about her.

Emma, 31, shared, "I saw her in Funny Girl and I was crying at the end. Like, I literally— And she looked at me. I said to my friend, 'I think she saw me!' And my friend was like, 'Emma, she didn't see you. Shut up.'"

The actress continued, "Then I go backstage and she's like, 'I saw you!' And I was like, 'I knew! I knew that we connected.'"

On the biggest misconception part of the question about Lea, Emma guessed, "that she can't read." And responded with a laugh, "I mean, we have not been in a book club together, but... No."




