Friday Jan 27 2023
Shakira remains unfazed as ex Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with new flame

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Shakira was unaffected after her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique went Instagram official with new flame Clara Chia Marti.

The Waka Waka singer instead dedicated her time making pancakes for her kids, Sasha and Milan, pictures of which she shared on her stories.

But the superstar did not get the desired result while making Mickey Mouse shaped pancakes for her boys as they seemed a little burnt.

"This one was inedible, but luckily my kids have a little patience with me in the mornings,” she wrote on an image of a much better looking pancake.

Few hour before Shakira’s stories, the Barcelona star dropped a snap on the photo sharing app as he cosied up to his new lover.

This comes just days after a report claimed that Shakira found out that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her through a jar of jam.

As per report by Show News Today, the singer came home from a trip to discover that someone has eaten from her jar of strawberry jam.

The Colombian singer knew neither Gerard nor her kids, Sasha and Milan, eat jam which made her realize that someone else must have eaten it while she was away.

After this, Shakira came to the realization that her partner of 12 years and father of her two boys has been cheating on her.

Adding to it was the singer’s new track in which she opens fridge to find a head of her collaborator, Rauw Alejandro, on a platter, which seemingly confirms the report.

Moreover, in the diss track she ridiculed the former Barcelona star and Clara as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, Shakira says in the song, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Shakira has placed a life-size witch mannequin in her balcony facing Gerard’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu’s pad.

