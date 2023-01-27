 
Author compares Meghan with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were doomed from the very beginning, said the couple's friend and author Omid Scobie while speaking as a guest on an independent news platform.

The author of Finding Freedom r Scobie said that most things within the royal institution have "rarely ever moved forward" and that Meghan's existence alone has "changed the waters around her".

Comparing late Queen Elizabeth with Meghan, he said, "She [the Queen] represented the constancy... she was figure that was always there and she was, there was no threatening nature within that.

He added, "Se was apolitical, she was unifying, there was nothing polarising about the Queen in a way that, to the majority, should we say Meghan's mere presence completely changed that for so many people."

Omid Scobie said, "Meghan was doomed, in many ways, regardless of whether she was a nice person or a bad one, I think it was irrelevant."

