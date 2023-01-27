 
pakistan
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Maryam Nawaz

PTI moves SC against Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as caretaker Punjab CM

By
Maryam Nawaz

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman administering oath to caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi. — Punjab Govt
Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman administering oath to caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi. — Punjab Govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday challenged the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

PTI has filed the petition as a political party and has been moved by PTI General Secretary Asad Umar.

The plea urges the apex court to stop Naqvi from working as the interim chief minister.

In the petition, the PTI has also challenged the appointments of Raja Riaz as the Opposition leader in the National Assembly, and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI has made the federal government, National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf, Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Election Commission of Pakistan, and Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi respondents in the case.

Meanwhile, Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has filed a separate plea challenging CM Naqvi's appointment.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

More From Pakistan:

Shehbaz, Zardari, Fazl mull ‘new’ electoral strategy

Shehbaz, Zardari, Fazl mull ‘new’ electoral strategy
Miftah Ismail says dollar cap caused $3bn loss

Miftah Ismail says dollar cap caused $3bn loss
Fawad Chauhdry sent on 14-day judicial remand in sedition case

Fawad Chauhdry sent on 14-day judicial remand in sedition case
Parvez Elahi apologises for 'hurtful' remarks against Fawad Chaudhry

Parvez Elahi apologises for 'hurtful' remarks against Fawad Chaudhry

Court of Arbitration to take up Pakistan's case against India's Kishanganga project today

Court of Arbitration to take up Pakistan's case against India's Kishanganga project today
Farrukh Habib booked for 'attempting to free' Fawad Chaudhry from police custody

Farrukh Habib booked for 'attempting to free' Fawad Chaudhry from police custody
Imran Khan doubles down on fighting 'fascist forces'

Imran Khan doubles down on fighting 'fascist forces'
'Poisonous gas' kills 16 people in Karachi

'Poisonous gas' kills 16 people in Karachi
After KP, Punjab interim cabinet also sworn in

After KP, Punjab interim cabinet also sworn in
Pak-US broad-based engagement critical to advance shared goals: PM

Pak-US broad-based engagement critical to advance shared goals: PM
Kashmiris observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day

Kashmiris observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day
Elahi blasts Imran’s aides, believes Fawad should've been arrested earlier

Elahi blasts Imran’s aides, believes Fawad should've been arrested earlier