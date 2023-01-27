PTI moves SC against Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as caretaker Punjab CM

Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman administering oath to caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi. — Punjab Govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday challenged the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

PTI has filed the petition as a political party and has been moved by PTI General Secretary Asad Umar.

The plea urges the apex court to stop Naqvi from working as the interim chief minister.

In the petition, the PTI has also challenged the appointments of Raja Riaz as the Opposition leader in the National Assembly, and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI has made the federal government, National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf, Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Election Commission of Pakistan, and Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi respondents in the case.



Meanwhile, Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has filed a separate plea challenging CM Naqvi's appointment.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

