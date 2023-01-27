 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘humiliated’ with the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it is claimed.

According to a report by New Idea, per IBT, Meghan is concerned about her reputation as Harry’s bombshell book contains some private details about their relationship.

There is also a reason for Archie and Lilibet doting mother’s silence following the release of Spare and that is because ‘she’s humiliated’, the publication claimed.

It further claims that Meghan could not believe that Prince Harry would go that far and they have been fighting about it as she is furious over 'humiliating' memoir

Meghan was reportedly left "cringing" when she read some private details about them in the book.

Meghan and Harry’s arguments would usually end with the Duke leaving their Montecito mansion to get some air or leaving after being told by his wifey to get out of her sight.

More From Entertainment:

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence
Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour

Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour
Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set

Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set
BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs

BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office
Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death

Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death
BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans

BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans
Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film

Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film
BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'
Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’
Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction

Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her

Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her