Prince Harry, Meghan Markle only creating ‘Sussex fatigue’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly caused a major amount of Sussex fatigue.



Royal biographer and author Omid Scobie brought this claim to light.

Mr Scobie started it all off by telling the Royally Obsessed podcast.

He weighed in on everything in one of his interviews with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There, he claimed, “In many ways, how can a regular person not have Sussex fatigue at this point?”

“I almost feel it's like my duty to follow it every step of the way, but I can understand how general members of the public have just had enough of hearing about the royal dramas in general.”

However, he also sympathized with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and admitted, “in some ways, because they're only now getting to join the story at this very late stage.”

“For many years, they weren't able to share their side. They watched others try and tell versions of it or they sat back and watched things reported about them that they didn't agree with or didn't feel were a fair representation of themselves.”

“So now they've come in with their versions of events, with their stories and are filling in the gaps that we didn't know about. But of course, it comes after years and years of coverage. So I think people are starting to get a little tired of the story in general.”