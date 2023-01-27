 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle only creating ‘Sussex fatigue’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly caused a major amount of Sussex fatigue.

Royal biographer and author Omid Scobie brought this claim to light.

Mr Scobie started it all off by telling the Royally Obsessed podcast.

He weighed in on everything in one of his interviews with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There, he claimed, “In many ways, how can a regular person not have Sussex fatigue at this point?”

“I almost feel it's like my duty to follow it every step of the way, but I can understand how general members of the public have just had enough of hearing about the royal dramas in general.”

However, he also sympathized with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and admitted, “in some ways, because they're only now getting to join the story at this very late stage.”

“For many years, they weren't able to share their side. They watched others try and tell versions of it or they sat back and watched things reported about them that they didn't agree with or didn't feel were a fair representation of themselves.”

“So now they've come in with their versions of events, with their stories and are filling in the gaps that we didn't know about. But of course, it comes after years and years of coverage. So I think people are starting to get a little tired of the story in general.”

More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson divulges on 'frisky' meetings with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy

Pamela Anderson divulges on 'frisky' meetings with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the London embassy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Indiana Jones 5' role, 'it's dream come true moment'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on 'Indiana Jones 5' role, 'it's dream come true moment'
Tobey Maguire hints at possible return as ‘Spider-Man’ in fifth movie

Tobey Maguire hints at possible return as ‘Spider-Man’ in fifth movie
Jimmy Kimmel reflected on first night of show as it completes 20 years

Jimmy Kimmel reflected on first night of show as it completes 20 years
Gigi Hadid and Tan France to co-host and judge Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’

Gigi Hadid and Tan France to co-host and judge Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’
Jennifer Lopez posts hilarious video of Jennifer Coolidge sneaking into her hotel room

Jennifer Lopez posts hilarious video of Jennifer Coolidge sneaking into her hotel room

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland

Elton John concert cancelled as torrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland
Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship

Gerard Pique’s mom did her best to save her son, Shakira's relationship
Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

‘Gladiator’ sequel filming ‘delays’ after Paul Mescal extends run at West End

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler created 'Janice laugh' to survive 'funny' Matthew Perry

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job

Channing Tatum says he’d never lie to daughter about his past job