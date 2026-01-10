Dax Shepherd discussion with daughter raises eyebrows

Dax Shepard is currently making headlines for his support for his daughter Delta’s dream of becoming a mother years later.

During his recent appearance on Armchair Expert podcast, Shephard revealed that his 11-year-old expressed excitement about becoming a mother someday.

The 51-year-old said he wanted to respond in a way that was supportive and non-judgmental.

Therefore, he told his daughter that if she still wanted children when she turned 18, he would pay to have her eggs frozen so she could have more flexibility in the future.

“She’s saying she wants to have a baby,” Shepard explained, “and I said, ‘When do you think you’ll have your first child? When you turn 18?’ I want to be supportive — I won’t plant any seeds that I’d be judgmental.”

Shepard said he guessed that Delta might want to start a family later in life, perhaps between ages 35 and 45.

He suggested egg freezing as an option that could remove future pressure around fertility decisions.

Shepard also acknowledged that this is a privileged choice that most people don’t have access to.

He stressed not everyone could afford such a path.

However, Shephard recalled on the podcast that she wants to have kids in her mid-20s.

For the unversed, Shephard shares another daughter with wife Kristen Bell: 12-year-old Lincoln.