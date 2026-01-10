Emily Blunt dazzles in bejeweled fit at latest red carpet appearance

Emily Blunt turned heads with a stunning appearance at 2026 WWD Style Awards.

On Friday, January 9, The Devil Wears Prada star stepped out to attend the Women’s Wear Daily event, celebrating visionaries who defined the year’s red carpet style.

Joining fellow fashion icons such as Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Cindy Crawford, Blunt, 42, also wowed the crowd at the ceremony held in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Oscar nominee donned a black jeweled bra top, flashing her toned midriff, under a matching jacket.

She completed the fit with a black pencil skirt and added a few inches to her frame with a pair of pointed matching heels.

The brunette beauty styled her locks in a chic updo. She pulled back the majority of her tresses in a bun while leaving some strands loose which framed her face.

The Smashing Machine actress accessorised her look with sparkling diamond jewels.

On the work front, the British actress is working on several major film projects.

In addition to The Devil Wears Prada 2, sequel to the popular 2006 film set to release in 2026, Blunt will finally share screen with her Edge of Tomorrow co-star Tom Cruise after over a decade.

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt movie:

Edge of Tomorrow 2 is reportedly set to begin filming in late 2026 with Cruise, 63, and Blunt returning as Major William Cage and Sergeant Rita Vrataski.

With original director Doug Liman also back at the helm, the sequel's screenplay is penned by Cruise’s frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie.