Tom Brady 'still broken' after Gisele Bündchen’s new marriage: Reports

Tom Brady’s dating life is once again making headlines, but sources say the NFL legend is still struggling emotionally after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was recently spotted dancing with social media influencer Alix Earle in St. Barths over New Year’s, fueling romance rumours.

However, insiders claim Brady’s personal life is far from settled.

According to the Pop Culture podcast, Brady is “pretty broken” following Bündchen’s marriage to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on December 3. Bündchen has also welcomed a child with Valente, marking a new chapter in her life.

The podcast hosts pointed out the contrast between Brady’s emotional state and Bündchen’s apparent happiness.

“I think he'll hook up with really anyone hot. But it still took me by surprise because she is quite a bit younger than him,” one host said, referring to the viral video of Brady dancing with Earle.

The podcast also noted that Brady’s recent Instagram posts — including sunset photos paired with Fleetwood Mac songs and a Logic track listing a suicide hotline number — suggest he is still processing pain from the split.

Earle, who previously dated Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, responded to the viral moment by sharing posts about new friends, memories and fresh starts.

Brady and Bündchen finalised their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and share two children. The breakup was described as amicable but difficult.

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” Bündchen previously said, adding that football was not the reason for their split and calling such claims “very hurtful.”

Since retiring from the NFL in 2023, Brady has shifted his focus to media and ownership roles, while Bündchen has returned to modeling and started a new family — highlighting the very different paths they now follow.