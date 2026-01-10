TikTok stars Kristy, Desmond Scott file for divorce

Kristy Scott and her husband Desmond Scott delivered the most shocking blow to their admirers.

The TikTok power couple is said to have parted ways after more than a decade of marriage.

Reportedly, the 30-year-old influencer has filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years.

As per legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kristy filed the paperwork on December 30, 2025, citing alleged infidelity as the reason for their split.

In addition, documents filed in Harris County, Texas, state that there is no chance of reconciliation and the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, "will soon stop living together as husband and wife."

It is pertinent to note that Kristy’s last post with the chef was on December 10, 2025.

Shortly after several outlets reported the news, fans quickly rallied to confirm the news by visiting the couple’s respective instagram accounts.

Some social media users dropped supportive messages under Kristy’s latest social media video, which she posted three days ago.

One wrote, "Sending you positive vibes. Can’t believe he did that to yall."

Another concerned fan commented, "I hope this aint true and that yall are alright."

Given that Kristy and Desmond have known each other since they were 14, news of their breakup on Friday, January 9, came as an utter shock to their supporters.