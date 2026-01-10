Maya Hawke hints at Jennifer Lawrence return in 'Hunger Games'

Maya Hawke hints at Jennifer Lawrence return to ‘Hunger Games'

Maya Hawke dropped a hint about Jennifer Lawrence’s return to The Hunger Games franchise.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hawke told Fallon that her performce in the prequel is heavily influenced by Lawrence.

The Stranger Things star has been tapped to play Wiress, a former Hunger Games victor originally from District three.

"Jennifer Lawrence's performance in the first four movies is a big part of the reason why I want to be an actor. She's amazing," she gushed. "I'm just such a big fan of hers, and so to be anywhere near that franchise means the world to me."

The host then asked if Die My Love star has “actually came back,” to which Hawke responded, "We're allowed to say that? People know?"

"They know now!" Fallon quipped.

The upcoming film is an adaptation of author Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel of the same name.

It follows Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he is forced into competing in the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before the events of the first movie that Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson starred in.

Previously, it was reported by multiple outlets that Lawrence and Hutcherson were expected to reprise their roles as Katniss and Peeta, in the prequel.

While their is no official news of Lawrence's return, Hawke, Zada, McKenna Grace, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons and many more completed the lineup.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is slated for release on November 20, 2026.