'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield faces heinous crime charges

Timothy Busfield, known for his role as Danny Concannon on The West Wing, is facing two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to New Mexico authorities.

An arrest warrant issued by the Albuquerque Police Department and obtained by People magazine on January 9, alleges that Busfield, 68, engaged in unlawful sexual conduct involving two 11-year-old siblings.

One of the minors claimed the alleged abuse began when he was 7 years old.

The investigation began on November 1, 2024, after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital reported suspected abuse.

The children’s parents told police the boys were child actors who met Busfield on the set of the FOX series The Cleaning Lady, where he served as a director.

“It was reported that Timothy would tell his children to call him ‘Uncle Tim,’” the warrant states.

According to the warrant, a therapist later diagnosed one child with moderate PTSD and anxiety. The document alleges Busfield “had touched and rubbed his p***s 3 or 4 times and appeared to be ashamed.”

“[Victim] said he was afraid to tell anyone because Tim was the Director, and he feared Tim would get mad at him,” the warrant states.

Busfield denied inappropriate conduct, telling investigators, “It's not allowed at all… There would never be a weird moment about it.”

Officer Marvin Kirk Brown wrote in the warrant, “In my training and experience, pedophiles often infiltrate families under a trusted role.”

Busfield allegedly acknowledged Warner Bros. conducted an outside investigation following complaints.