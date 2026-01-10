Sebastian Stan role in ‘Batman II' hints at major ‘Doomsday' spoiler

Fans had been excited to find out that Sebastian Stan would appear in Matt Reeve’s The Batman Part II, but that celebration quickly turned into heartbreak as new theories emerged for his Marvel character, Bucky Barnes/ Winter Solider.

While it has been confirmed that Stan will reprise his role in Avengers: Doomsday, On January 6, it was revealed that he will also be starring in the upcoming highly anticipated film, The Batman Part II.

Following the revelation, many fans are now convinced that upcoming Avengers film will be the last of Stan as the Winter Solider.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “How I’m going to be acting during the inevitable Bucky Barnes death scene in Doomsday.”

Another added, “Being excited for Sebastian Stan to join the Batman II but realizing that means Bucky is so dead in Doomsday.”

“THE BATMAN PART II and AVENGERS: SECRET WARS will be shooting at the same time on different continents. I suddenly don’t love Bucky’s chances of surviving DOOMSDAY,” speculated a third user.

One more added, “we won but at what cost....they killing Bucky in doomsday btw.”

As one of the fans said that both the films will be shooting simultaneously, Marvel has also yet to confirm Bucky Barnes role in Doomsday sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Hence the theories and speculations about Stan’s character’s death has been taking rise since then.

However, the claims might prove futile since Avengers: Doomsday, began filming at the end of April 2024, and production lasted all the way to mid-September. The entire ensemble cast was not on set during that whole time, meaning Stan might be able to do both projects.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18. Meanwhile, Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for December 17, 2027.

As for The Batman Part II, it is set to premiere on October 1, 2027.