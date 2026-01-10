Golden Globes: Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti to make red carpet debut?

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti began dating in 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti will walk down the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet as a couple or not? This question is making rounds as the starry night is approaching.

The couple have yet to pose together at a major awards show fueling speculation ahead of this year’s ceremony.

DiCaprio, known for keeping his private life tightly under wraps, typically attends high-profile events alone or opts to enter discretely rather than showcase his relationships in full view of the cameras.

The 27-year-old Italian supermodel has similarly maintained her own career spotlight often avoiding the “girlfriend of” label that comes with dating one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors.

The couple which have been quietly dating since 2023 have appeared together at fashion and social events including a recent getaway in St. Barths with friends like Jeff Bezos and Tom Brady

However, they have avoided stepping onto red carpet together.

DiCaprio has walked premieres solo.

Also, at the 2025 Met Gala, the couple entered together but did not pose for photos on the famed blue carpet.

With DiCaprio’s film One Battle After Another bagging multiple nominations, all eyes are on them in anticipation of a rare red-carpet moment.