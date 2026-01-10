Katie Price's breakup raises eyebrows after ex's photo appears by her side

Katie Price and controversy go hand in hand.

The former glamour model, 47, has reportedly parted ways with her ex-boyfriend JJ Slater this week after almost to years of dating.

She has now shared a sizzling selfie on Friday and fans were quick to notice that a photo of her ex, 32, was still visible by her bedside in the background.

And in an update shared to her Facebook, Katie struck a revealing pose in a white-one-piece with a deep, plunging neckline, with the photo of JJ clearly visible behind her.

Another detail noticed by fans was a glucose monitor on the night stand. JJ has type 1 diabetes.

Katie is believed to have ended the relationship after realising she didn't see a future with the former reality star, who is 14 years her junior.

The mother-of-five has now accepted their romance has run its course, and that JJ will not become husband number four.





Katie had even spoken having a child together, her sixth, but in the end, it wasn't meant to be.

A source revealed: 'Katie has had doubts for some time about whether JJ is husband material, but she hoped those concerns would fade.

'Instead, her fears only grew, and she's now accepted the relationship will not end with her walking down the aisle for a fourth time.

'JJ was left disappointed and has already packed his bags and moved back to his home in Essex.

'He genuinely saw a future with Katie, but it seems she ultimately had a very different outlook.'

The couple began dating in February 2024, after JJ rose to fame on E4's Married At First Sight UK.

Before JJ, Katie was in relationship wit Carl Woods