PTI lawmakers being asked to change loyalty, claims Asad Umar

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General-Secretary Asad Umar addresses a press conference. — Twitter/@PTIofficial
In his fresh rhetoric against the establishment, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General-Secretary Asad Umar has said that “no sign of neutrality is seen in the county.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday, Umar said that efforts continued to change the loyalty of the lawmakers belonging to the PTI.

“Our MNAs and MPAs informed us that they are being contacted. They are told that their future is not with the PTI,” he claimed.

Turning his guns towards the PDM coalition government, the PTI senior leader said that the nation witnessed a tsunami of inflation during the past nine months. “Inflation is at a historic level today,” he added.

“You have pushed [the country’s] economy into a ravine. The country’s foreign exchange reserves sink to three weeks’ [worth of import cover].”

Referring to the prevailing economic crisis being faced by the county, the former finance minister said that it has become a matter of national security rather than an economic issue. “Who is responsible for it? Who will be accountable to the nation?”

The country was brought to this stage via the regime change operation, the PTI leader said, adding that the current crisis arose because “you have created a distortion in the democratic process” which was operating smoothly.

An elected prime minister with 156 seats was sent packing and an unelected government was brought in, Umar said while giving his arguments behind the prevailing economic crisis.

Responding to a question about elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he warned that Article 6 of the Constitution would be applicable "if polls are not held within 90 days".

The incumbent government is deviating from the Constitution by not announcing a schedule for the elections in the provinces, he added. 

The PTI leader further said that they have filed a petition in the Lahore High Court. Another application has been filed in the apex court regarding the appointment of caretaker chief minister in Punjab, he added.

“The entire nation is looking towards the courts,” he added.

To another question, the former financial czar said that the circular debt further went up due to the devaluation of the local unit. "They [coalition government] will have to announce the general elections in the country in this situation."

More to follow... 

