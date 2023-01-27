Jemima Goldsmith shares her two cents on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith recently wished she had gone for arranged marriage in order to avoid “a lot of heartache and headaches in her life”.



According to Independent, Jemima, who is busy promoting her new romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It? in Australia, pointed out that she had seen “a number of arranged marriages work out well when she lived in Pakistan with her ex-husband Imran Khan”.

Jemima, who married the politician in 1995 and divorced in 2004, stated, “Frankly speaking personally, arranged marriage could have saved me a lot of heartache and headaches if I’d just had someone to sort it out for me.”

Previously, while living with Imran’s family in Pakistan, Jemima mentioned that she got the opportunity to see “arranged marriages up close”.

“Some of them were – to me, with my preconceptions – surprisingly happy and successful,” she remarked.

Jemima added, “There’s a lot to be said for simmer then boil.”