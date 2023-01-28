Prince Harry recalls the day media ‘put me on life support’ to make him seem ‘delicate’

Prince Harry is opening up about his minor injury that was blown out of proportion by the British media.



Sharing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex writes how a broken bone in his thumb led the papers to break horrendous stories.

He begins: “Newspaper put me on the front page again. HARRY’S HAD AN ACCIDENT. I’d broken a bone in my thumb playing rugby, no big deal, but the paper decided to make out that I was on life support. Bad taste, under any circumstances, but a little more than a year after Mummy’s alleged accident? C’mon, fellas.”

Harry adds: “I’d dealt with the British press all my life, but they’d never before singled me out. In fact, since Mummy’s death an unspoken agreement had governed press treatment of both her sons, and the agreement went like this: Lay off. Let them have their education in peace. Apparently that agreement had now expired, because there I was, splattered across the front page, made out to seem a delicate flower. Or an ass. Or both.”

Harry’s memoir is now out on the shelves worldwide.