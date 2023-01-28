 
Princess Diana saw Prince Harry nanny as ‘rival’: ‘Mummy feared replacement’

Prince Harry admits his mother, Princess Diana, did not like her children’s nanny.

The Duke of Sussex reveals how close he was to his caretaker- a fact that made his late mum very jealous.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “Mummy, sadly, didn’t see it that way. Mummy saw Tiggy not as a nanny but as a rival. It’s common knowledge that Mummy suspected Tiggy was being groomed as her future replacement. (Did Mummy see Tiggy as her Spare?) Now this same woman whom Mummy feared as her possible replacement was her actual replacement—how dreadful for Mummy.”

He adds: “Every hug or head pat from Tiggy, therefore, must’ve unleashed some twinge of guilt, some throb of disloyalty, and yet I don’t remember that.”

Tiggy took care of both Prince Harry and Prince William long after the death of Princess Diana in1997.

