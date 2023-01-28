Prince Harry is more than ‘mere celebrity tittle-tattle’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memoir has just been backed by experts who believe his memoir is not “mere celebrity tittle-tattle.”



Sociologist Zeynep Tufekci issued this claim in her most recent opinion piece for the New York Times.

There, she started by writing, “Any close follower of the British media should not have been surprised that after Prince Harry fell in love with Meghan Markle, the biracial American actress, years of vitriolic, even racist coverage followed.”

“Whipping hatred and spreading lies — including on issues far more consequential than a royal romance — is a specialty of Britain’s atrocious but politically influential tabloids.”

“People like me, uninterested in celebrities, shouldn’t dismiss the brouhaha around Harry’s memoir as mere celebrity tittle-tattle. He has made credible, even documented claims that his own family refused to stand up against their ugly, sustained attacks against Meghan.”

“In other words, it appears that Britain’s most revered institution, funded by tens of millions in taxpayer funds annually, plays ball with one of its most revolting institutions.”

“At the very least, it seems clear by now where some senior members of the royal family position themselves in all this.”