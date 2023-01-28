 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Kimmel wants to set up Jennifer Aniston, Bill Hader for romantic date

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel wants to set up Jennifer Aniston, Bill Hader for romantic date
Jimmy Kimmel wants to set up Jennifer Aniston, Bill Hader for romantic date

Jimmy Kimmel reportedly wants to play matchmaker for his longtime friends, Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! show host would “love” to see the Friends alum and the comedian together, an insider spilt to Radar Online.

Both Aniston and Hader are single following their heartbreaking divorces from their respective partners, Justin Theroux and Meggie Carey, in 2018.

After trying her luck at marriage with the Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt and Theroux, Aniston recently said she's finally "ready to share myself with another."

As for Hader, the star has been linked to Hollywood beauties' Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and Ali Wong, but the source shared that "his love life has been messy and inconsistent."

The inisder went on to add that dating Hader would be a bonus as he is a dad of three and Aniston, who shared her IVF struggles in a recent interview, has no children of her own.

"It would give Jen a window into the kind of family life she's always wanted but basically gave up on years ago," the insider told the outlet.

"Jimmy would love to see them together,” the source shared.

More From Entertainment:

Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy over ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ soundalike

Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy over ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ soundalike
Rihanna drops Super Bowl teaser donning latest sporty Savage X Fenty collection

Rihanna drops Super Bowl teaser donning latest sporty Savage X Fenty collection
Kanye West lands in trouble after he allegedly grabbed and threw woman’s cellphone

Kanye West lands in trouble after he allegedly grabbed and threw woman’s cellphone
Hilary Duff reveals why she hasn't watched 'Laguna Beach'

Hilary Duff reveals why she hasn't watched 'Laguna Beach'
Madonna biopic was scrapped because of her ‘circus antics’ on social media?

Madonna biopic was scrapped because of her ‘circus antics’ on social media?
'Biggest villain' Prince Harry’s face is a ‘paintball target’

'Biggest villain' Prince Harry’s face is a ‘paintball target’
Tom Brady lost 15 lbs during his divorce with Gisele Bündchen: Report

Tom Brady lost 15 lbs during his divorce with Gisele Bündchen: Report
Shakira to shade ex Gerard Pique with another diss track?

Shakira to shade ex Gerard Pique with another diss track?
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach depart from ABC News due to scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach depart from ABC News due to scandal
Eddie Murphy reveals whether standup comedy will survive

Eddie Murphy reveals whether standup comedy will survive
Reason behind King Charles decision to kick Andrew out of Buckingham Palace explained

Reason behind King Charles decision to kick Andrew out of Buckingham Palace explained

King Charles doesn't want to provoke Harry and Meghan by removing their titles says expert

King Charles doesn't want to provoke Harry and Meghan by removing their titles says expert