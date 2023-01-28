Jimmy Kimmel wants to set up Jennifer Aniston, Bill Hader for romantic date

Jimmy Kimmel reportedly wants to play matchmaker for his longtime friends, Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! show host would “love” to see the Friends alum and the comedian together, an insider spilt to Radar Online.

Both Aniston and Hader are single following their heartbreaking divorces from their respective partners, Justin Theroux and Meggie Carey, in 2018.

After trying her luck at marriage with the Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt and Theroux, Aniston recently said she's finally "ready to share myself with another."

As for Hader, the star has been linked to Hollywood beauties' Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and Ali Wong, but the source shared that "his love life has been messy and inconsistent."

The inisder went on to add that dating Hader would be a bonus as he is a dad of three and Aniston, who shared her IVF struggles in a recent interview, has no children of her own.

"It would give Jen a window into the kind of family life she's always wanted but basically gave up on years ago," the insider told the outlet.

"Jimmy would love to see them together,” the source shared.