Saturday Jan 28 2023
Nick Offerman to star in Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy' season 4

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Nick Offerman to star in Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy' season 4

Nick Offerman is reportedly in talks to star in the fourth and final season of the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

According to What's on Netflix, Nick will be seen in the role of Gerald, who has been explained as an 'eccentric small-town mayor.'

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are expected to return in the Season 4 cast. However, there have not yet been any new cast announcements for The Umbrella Academy fourth season.

Steve Blackman, the showrunner of the series about the upcoming fourth season said: "I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago."

"But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes," he added.

The Umbrella Academy final season filming will begin in February 2023, and it is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2024.

