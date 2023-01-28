Hilary Duff reveals she and ex Joel Madden are neighbours: ‘It’s lovely’

Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, are on good terms with Duff’s ex Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Duff shared that she had good relations with the whole family. “I have a good relationship with their whole family,” she said. “I think people were [blown away]. I don't know. We’re neighbours. And we actually hang out all the time.”

The How I Met Your Father star revealed that she was just in Richie’s driveway calling her over for a drink.

“I was just in her driveway, honking for her to come drink wine with us the other day,” Duff added of Richie, 41, whom Madden, 43, married in 2010. “She wouldn’t, she was asleep by 8.”

She also revealed that as neighbours, they “get them to hike with all the time,” adding that “it’s lovely.”

Back in February, 2022, Duff and Koma previously enjoyed a couple’s date night with Madden and Richie, along with Pete Wentz and partner Meagan Camper. Something that the Lizzie McGuire alum “blew the whole world’s mind for a hot second.”

Elaborating on how her husband, Koma, feels about it, Duff explained he has no qualms about the twosome remaining close and even played a few pranks on the friendly exes when they first became neighbours, via Us Weekly.

“My husband is a giant troll, it’s one of my favorite things about him,” she told host Andy Cohen. “Right when they moved in, for some reason Matt photoshopped a picture of Joel and [brother Benji Madden] in a photo with me on Valentine’s Day with like, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.'”

Duff dated Madden when she was a teenager from 2004 until 2006.