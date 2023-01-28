 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled
Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled

British musician Elton John has shared his first statement after the organizers cancelled his scheduled concert in Auckland on Friday following torrential rains and flash floods.

A state of emergency was declared in New Zealand's biggest city as torrential rains caused widespread flooding and evacuations, closing the city's airports.

Elton John's concert in the city, which was expected to be attended by about 40,000 people, was also cancelled.

"Given the weather, tonight's show has been cancelled. Our operations team is working to redirect special event buses to help get people back home," Auckland Transport said in a statement on Twitter.

Taking to Instagram, Elton said, “I'm absolutely heartbroken that tonight's show in Auckland couldn't go ahead.”

“I was at the venue and determined to play as the weather reports we received in advance weren't fully conclusive. Ultimately, we had to follow the local emergency services' decision to cancel. The safety of my fans, our team, and staff at Mt Smart Stadium is of the utmost importance.

“My heart goes out to those of you who made it into the stadium only to have to leave again and I truly share your frustration and disappointment. I never want to let my fans down and deeply love it each and every time I have the honour of playing for you in New Zealand.”

He further said, “We're monitoring the situation closely with local authorities and will let ticket buyers of tomorrow night's show know as soon as humanly possible of any changes.”

Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled


More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick starrer to return for ‘A Simple Favor’ sequel

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick starrer to return for ‘A Simple Favor’ sequel
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari moving to new neighbourhood in hopes of privacy

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari moving to new neighbourhood in hopes of privacy

Prince Harry set to attend ‘Uplift’ conference ahead of King Charles coronation

Prince Harry set to attend ‘Uplift’ conference ahead of King Charles coronation
Jennifer Lopez had a near-death experience while filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez had a near-death experience while filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Brooklyn Beckham bashed for using expensive ingredients during cost-of-living crisis

Brooklyn Beckham bashed for using expensive ingredients during cost-of-living crisis
Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’

Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’
Wrexham’s Hollywood owners sprinkle stardust on FA Cup

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners sprinkle stardust on FA Cup
Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work

Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work
Chase Sui Wonders faked PDA with Pete Davidson to show they’re ‘strong romantic couple’

Chase Sui Wonders faked PDA with Pete Davidson to show they’re ‘strong romantic couple’
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint’s basketball match

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint’s basketball match
Film academy launches probe after surprise Oscars nomination

Film academy launches probe after surprise Oscars nomination
Hilary Duff reveals she and ex Joel Madden are neighbours: ‘It’s lovely’

Hilary Duff reveals she and ex Joel Madden are neighbours: ‘It’s lovely’