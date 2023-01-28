 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work
Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work

Kim Kardashian clicked a picture with a group of former prison inmates as she continued her justice reform work this week.

The Kardashians star, 42, who is an aspiring lawyer, posed a peace sign as she captured a photo with the men - who had all been given life sentences, but have since turned their lives around by helping their communities.

Kardashian, who has been advocating prison reform advocate, added a lengthy caption that reads, “They all were given life sentences in prison… and served decades inside before being paroled by the parole board or commuted by the Governor.”

The SKIMS founder then introduced the group as she wrote, “Meet Jacob, J’Mel, Dominique, Phil, Earlonne, Abraham, Serafin, and David.”

Kardashian added, “Scott Budnick organized a trip to Pelican Bay prison which has been known as one of the most dangerous prison in California.”

“But these days the men at Pelican Bay are getting college degrees, making incredible art, training rescued dogs, becoming computer programmers and are doing self help and programming with victims of crime,” the reality TV star concluded.

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared glimpses of her visit to solitary confinement at the Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent, where she discussed how prison has been affecting their “mental stability.”

More From Entertainment:

Chase Sui Wonders faked PDA with Pete Davidson to show they’re ‘strong romantic couple’

Chase Sui Wonders faked PDA with Pete Davidson to show they’re ‘strong romantic couple’
Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled

Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint’s basketball match

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint’s basketball match
Film academy launches probe after surprise Oscars nomination

Film academy launches probe after surprise Oscars nomination
Hilary Duff reveals she and ex Joel Madden are neighbours: ‘It’s lovely’

Hilary Duff reveals she and ex Joel Madden are neighbours: ‘It’s lovely’
What was Meghan Markle’s first secret message to Prince Harry?

What was Meghan Markle’s first secret message to Prince Harry?
Claire Foy reveals THIS ‘The Crown’ actor inspired her for season 5 cameo

Claire Foy reveals THIS ‘The Crown’ actor inspired her for season 5 cameo
David Beckham, Tom Brady enjoy Pizza night during adorable ‘Daddy Daughter Dates’

David Beckham, Tom Brady enjoy Pizza night during adorable ‘Daddy Daughter Dates’
T.J. Holmes reckless behaviour SHOCKS friends: Report

T.J. Holmes reckless behaviour SHOCKS friends: Report
Kanye West: Judge shot down ex-lawyers newspaper ads move

Kanye West: Judge shot down ex-lawyers newspaper ads move
Meghan Markle body language in Netflix series hints she ‘runs the whole show’

Meghan Markle body language in Netflix series hints she ‘runs the whole show’
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari headed for divorce less than a year after marriage?

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari headed for divorce less than a year after marriage?