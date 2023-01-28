 
Rick Astley takes Yuang Gravy to court for voice imitation

Rick Astley is suing rapper Yung Gravy for sampling his super-hit track Never Gonna Give Up.

According to Billboard, the Never Gonna Give Up singer filed a lawsuit claiming that Gravy’s track Betty (Get Money) by mimicking his 1987 much-loved song.

“In an effort to capitalise off of the immense popularity and goodwill of Mr. Astley, defendants … conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice throughout the song,” Astley’s lawyers said.

“The public could not tell the difference. The imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice was so successful the public believed it was actually Mr. Astley singing.”

The attorneys also said that the 56-year-old is “extremely protective over his name, image, and likeness,” and the unauthorized use of the soundalike voice had caused him “immense damage.”

“A license to use the original underlying musical composition does not authorise the stealing of the artist’s voice in the original recording,” Astley’s lawyers wrote.

“So, instead, they resorted to theft of Mr Astley’s voice without a license and without agreement.”

Per TMZ, the Together Forever song lawsuit against Gravy run in for “millions of dollars.”

Previously, the Mr Clean rapper revealed in an interview that he had a chat with Astley, that the singer gave his nod to the new song, and that he “***** with the song.”

Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up was a global hit at the time of its release, and Betty (Get Money) has been Gravy’s most super-hit song, clinching gold status in the US.

