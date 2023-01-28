 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt says Ryan Reynolds ‘deserves some love’ after Shania Twain’s song snub

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Brad Pitt says Ryan Reynolds ‘deserves some love’ after Shania Twain’s song snub
Brad Pitt says Ryan Reynolds ‘deserves some love’ after Shania Twain’s song snub

Brad Pitt has finally addressed Shania Twain’s viral performance where she ditched the Babylon star’s name for Ryan Reynolds and his epic reaction has sent the internet into frenzy.

The Bullet Train actor, 59, responded to Twain’s appearance on stage at the People’s Choice Awards in December.

She performed her classic hit That Don’t Impress Me Much, and surprised fans when she switched up the song’s lyric “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt,” instead singing, “Okay, so you’re Ryan Reynolds.”

Reynolds, who was seated in the audience, was clearly startled after being name-checked by his fellow Canadian.

While the Deadpool actor’s loved his shocked response, many of them speculated how Pitt would’ve reacted on the viral moment.

Pitt, in a recent interview, revealed how he felt about being removed from the hit number.

In a video shared on @themoviedweeb TikTok account, the Fury actor was asked how he felt about Reynolds “stealing his thunder” due to Twain’s performance.

“He didn’t steal it. I think we can share the wealth there,” Pitt replied. “Ryan’s a good egg, too,” he added. “He deserves some love.”

Pitt went on to offer Twain some suggestions for further substitutions when she performs the hit number and said, “Next time she ought to sing it to Austin Butler.”

“Maybe Leo in between and then Austin Butler,” he quipped.

More From Entertainment:

'Monster High' alum Lilah Fitzgerald roped in to guest star in Bob Odenkirk’s 'Lucky Hank'

'Monster High' alum Lilah Fitzgerald roped in to guest star in Bob Odenkirk’s 'Lucky Hank'
Jennifer Coolidge confesses 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' was of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents

Jennifer Coolidge confesses 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' was of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents
Should Prince Harry be invited to King Charles coronation?

Should Prince Harry be invited to King Charles coronation?
Rita Ora 'Rejects' rumours that bridal gown in 'You Only Love Me' video is actual wedding gown with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora 'Rejects' rumours that bridal gown in 'You Only Love Me' video is actual wedding gown with Taika Waititi
Meghan Trainor releases remix of her hit 'Made You Look' featuring Kim Petras

Meghan Trainor releases remix of her hit 'Made You Look' featuring Kim Petras
Prince Harry 'trauma dumping' on mass scale could be dangerous

Prince Harry 'trauma dumping' on mass scale could be dangerous
Amazon revives 'Tomb Raider' series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Amazon revives 'Tomb Raider' series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Prince Harry 'proud' he isn't 'advanced bald' as Prince William

Prince Harry 'proud' he isn't 'advanced bald' as Prince William
Tom Cruise makes first appearance after landing Oscar nod for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise makes first appearance after landing Oscar nod for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Rick Astley takes Yuang Gravy to court for voice imitation

Rick Astley takes Yuang Gravy to court for voice imitation
Victoria Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz encouraged Gigi, Bella Hadid to work for her rival

Victoria Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz encouraged Gigi, Bella Hadid to work for her rival
Tristan Thompson fuels reconciliation rumours with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson fuels reconciliation rumours with Khloe Kardashian