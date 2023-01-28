Paul Mescal spotted in rehearsals for 'A Streetcar Named Desire' following Oscar nomination

 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Paul Mescal was papped for the first time since his Oscar nomination on January 24, as he headed for rehearsals of his latest theatrical play, A Streetcar Named Desire.

On Saturday, January 28, Paul Mescal appeared low-key in a casual attire as he headed to the venue where he's galvanising for a week full of shows, starring as lead Stanley Kowalski.

As per Daily Mail, the Normal People actor threw on a dark green shirt with a pair of blue jeans and a black bomber jacket over it, to ward of the chill weather as he walked the city centre in London.

Mescal, 26, completed his look with a dark brown cap and black and white striped trainers.

The actor cited A Streetcar Named Desire as his favourite play. He hailed the "formidable cast and creative team, led by the exceptionally talented [director] Rebecca Frecknall' and added: 'It's wonderful to be able to share it with a wider audience."

