Stephen Dorff dubs Marvel movies as ‘garbage’, criticises The Blade remake

Stephen Dorff recently slammed Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s movie and The Blade remake, calling Marvel movies “garbage”.



In a latest interview with The Daily Beast, Dorff said, “I would not revisit a comic book movie unless they were more like when I started when we made Blade.”

The actor continued, “Or the few that have been decent over the years, like when Nolan did The Dark Knight and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton, who’s obviously a genius… when they were interesting.”

“But all this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean?” stated Dorff.

The actor quipped, “I mean, God bless them, they’re making a bunch of money, but their movies suck.”

“And nobody’s going to remember them,” he remarked.

Dorff also mocked The Rock’s new DC Comic movie, saying, “Nobody’s remembering Black Adam at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad.”

“Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway,” asserted Dorff.

The actor commented, “How’s that PG Blade movie going for you, that can’t get a director?”

“Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there,” he added.