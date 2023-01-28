Rob Gronkowski teasingly proposed Tom Brady to date Sally Field: This is how he reacted

 
Rob Gronkowski took Tom Brady by surprise by suggesting that he should go out with Sally Field.

In early January 2023, Rob Gronkowski teased Tom Brady that he should consider dating their 80 for Brady costar Sally Field, on an episode of the quarterback's SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

In an interview with People on January 28, Gronkowski revealed that Brady "thought that was pretty funny."

The football pro continued, "He had no clue that I was going to come at him like that when I was on his podcast. Obviously I was just messing around, poking some fun at him."

During the podcast Gronkowski turned toward Brady and quipped, "You know, I was wondering too, Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar-worthy performance or what?"

Brady, 45, also replied jokingly that he and Field "did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going," while working on the movie.

"We really enjoyed our time together, so we'll see where it goes from there," he added.



