Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ready to accept Piers Morgan's challenge?

Piers Morgan, one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most outspoken critics, has reportedly challenged the Sussexes to sit with him for the final showdown.



In a new interview, the former Good Morning Britain's host admitted he would love to confront the Duke and Duchess of Sussex face-to-face for a final showdown after the couple's bombshell claims in their interviews, docuseries and Harry's book 'Spare'.

Speaking on Spencer Matthews' Big Fish podcast, the broadcaster said it was time to sit down with the pair. "I do think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be great for them and for me," he suggested.



Harry and Meghan, who have not directly responded to Morgan's challenge, do not seem to pay heed on his offer.

A source close to the Sussexes, has claimed that Archie and Lilibet's parents have "no plan to indulge into any new war with the host, adding that it will produce nothing good, but will surely hit the ratings of the show."

The 57-year-old Uncensored presenter, in the same interview, made a brutal dig at the Duke, saying: "I think he's completely deluded, completely deluded, very manipulated. I mean, they’re as bad as each other, to be honest with you. I think that he genuinely believes he can do all this."

