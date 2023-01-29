 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles sparks debate on abdication with latest move

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

King Charles sparks debate on abdication with latest move
King Charles sparks debate on abdication with latest move

King Charles has sparked new debate on his abdication after reports the monarch has asked Archbishop for a deal to allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Coronation.

Commenting on a report by Express UK, one fan said, “Charles needs to abdicate he’s too weak.”

Another said, “I don't think he's strong enough to abdicate!”

“He may have to, like King Edward VIII,” said one more fan.

King Charles sparks debate on abdication with latest move

“I’m losing more respect for King Charles. His woke coronation and now this.”

King Charles sparks debate on abdication with latest move

Another fan reacted, “I agree that Charles won't step down, he's too self-centred to do that, but I disagree that people have 'accepted' him and Camilla. Even many people who are pro-royal haven't done that. That's why Charles is divisive, and why it would be better for the monarchy if he stepped aside, even though we know that he won't.”

King Charles sparks debate on abdication with latest move


More From Entertainment:

Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

Andrew Garfield recalls auditioning for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in new book

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards

'Elvis' star Austin Butler serves dashing look at AARP awards
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family
Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo

Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo
Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman

Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman
Philadelphia bids goodbye to Jerry Blavat, thousands attend funeral

Philadelphia bids goodbye to Jerry Blavat, thousands attend funeral
Tom Holland’s brother makes Netflix debut with this series

Tom Holland’s brother makes Netflix debut with this series
'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin

'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin
Brendan Fraser admits he ‘doesn’t want to look’ the way he did in ‘Mummy’ films

Brendan Fraser admits he ‘doesn’t want to look’ the way he did in ‘Mummy’ films
‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner shares why Netflix cut Season 2 episode count

‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner shares why Netflix cut Season 2 episode count
Google has a surprise for ‘The Last of Us’ fans’: Find out here

Google has a surprise for ‘The Last of Us’ fans’: Find out here
Royal Family fears Meghan Markle will expose ‘laws of predatory capitalism’?

Royal Family fears Meghan Markle will expose ‘laws of predatory capitalism’?